New DPS 61 Superintendent says community involvement was key to him wanting to come to Decatur
April 17 - New Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Paul Fregeau told Byers and Company Monday morning, that he was well aware of the community's dissatisfaction with the DPS 61 board's handling of the last 2 people to hold the position. In spite of that, he took it to be a positive that the community was so actively engaged in the District, and that's one of the reasons he chose to accept the position.
