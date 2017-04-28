Macon County Unemployment rate drops in spite of slight jobs reduction

May 28 - According to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, between March of 2016 and March 2017, Decatur and Macon County lost approximately 100 jobs, down from 51,200 last year to 51,100 this year. However, the overall unemployment rate dropped 1.4 percent from 7.1 percent last year to 5.7 percent this year.

