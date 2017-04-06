LISTEN: EDC and foreign consulate dignitaries on Byers & Co
April 6, 2017- Officials from the Midwest Inland Port, Economic Development Corporation of Decatur - Macon County, and Millikin University will host a luncheon today with representatives from the following Chicago Consulate offices: Ecuador, Bulgaria, Spain, Pakistan, Korea - KOTRA, Italy, Hong Kong, Argentina, Hungary, Mexico, South Africa, Haiti, and Philippines. These foreign dignitaries will be learning about the Decatur economy and opportunities in the area for business development and expansion by touring local industry.
