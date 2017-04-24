Inaugural Distracted Driving Awareness Week kicks off
Both the House and the Senate passed resolutions and an official proclamation was issued by Governor Rauner creating April 24th through April 28th as Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week. The week was designed to bring awareness to the dangers of driving distracted.
