Frito-Lay recalls jalape o-flavored chips
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for specific bags of potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning. According to the announcement, the recall would only affect select bags of Jalapeo Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked and Jalapeo Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooker potato chips.
