Free household item disposal during Spring Fling Cleanup

Decatur residents will be able to dispose of unwanted household items for free during the Spring Fling Clean-Up on April 26. Officials say this event, sponsored in partnership between the City of Decatur and Advanced Disposal, will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. Items such as old furniture, mattresses, and other household items will be accepted, and must be placed into roll-off bins located within the parking lot.

