Former police chief's lawsuit has cost Decatur $42,000.

The city of Decatur has spent more than $42,000 to defend itself in a lawsuit filed by the city's former police chief. The Herald & Review reports that financial records reveal the city's price tab for its defense in former Chief Brad Sweeney's wrongful termination claim.

