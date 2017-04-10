Former IHOP manager facing felony cha...

Former IHOP manager facing felony charges

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

In an update to a story WAND News brought you earlier this week, a former IHOP manager is facing felony charges for allegedly firing a handgun during an argument at the restaurant . According to Macon County court records, Jason White, 26, faces armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges, both of which are felonies.

