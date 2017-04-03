First Lutheran Church hosts Woven Worship Workshop
First Lutheran Church is hosting a Woven Worship Workshop from 1-5 p.m. April 22. Milton Scott, minister of music and worship coordinator at First Lutheran Church in Decatur, Illinois, will present the workshop. Scott has worked with a variety of musicians including John Ylvisaker, author of such hymns as "Borning Cry, Drawn to the Light," and "We Are Baptized in Christ Jesus."
