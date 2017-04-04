First Friday gallery walk returns
April 4 - Sue Powell of the Decatur area Arts Council made her monthly visit to Byers and Company this morning. This month's exhibit is "Time and Light" and Powell says the artist behind the exhibit is Dennis French, a former Professor at Illinois State University who creates 3 dimensional, functional art.
