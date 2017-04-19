Expect delays on 16th Street

April 19 - If you use 16th street to get to and from Eisenhower High School you might experience some delays today and tomorrow. City of Decatur crews will be removing hazardous trees on South 16th Street between East Wood Street and East Cantrell Street beginning this morning.

