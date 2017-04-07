Easter Egg Coloring Contest

Easter Egg Coloring Contest

Calling all families! Take a crack at the NowDecatur Easter Egg Coloring contest for a chance to win a ZooMu pass to Scovill Zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois! Don't be a chicken Tell us about the artist and the inspiration for their egg-squisite egg! One winner will be chosen from the entries on Friday April 14th. Winner will receive a Admission to the zoo and museum every day of the regular season a Discounts on parties, camps, classes, train rides and carousel tickets a Discounts at Giggles at the Museum and Scovill Zootique Gift Shop a Subscription to zoo and museum newsletters a 4 museum "Make Space" coupons a 4 Z.O.&O.

