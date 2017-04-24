Decatur motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck

The Decatur Police Department says a 68-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash near the Avon Theatre Monday afternoon. Decatur police say the crash happened in the area of Eldorado and Water Streets at about 1:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, Decatur police officers say they discovered a motorcycle had collided with a truck in the intersection.

