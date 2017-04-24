Decatur man arrested for striking teen with belt
A 40-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for striking a teen more than a dozen times with a belt, according to the Decatur Police Department. Decatur police say officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of North Dunham Friday morning to speak with the man, as well as the teen and the teen's brother.
