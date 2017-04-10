Decatur hit-and-run injures 1, police...

Decatur hit-and-run injures 1, police investigating

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Decatur police say the incident happened near the intersection of West Eldorado Street and North Edward Street at about 4:00 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a 55-year-old woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle that turned onto West Eldorado Street from North Edward Street. Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to make a recovery.

