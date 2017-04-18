Decatur City Council approves millions in repairs
The Decatur City Council has approved a multimillion-dollar plan to develop and make infrastructure improvements to the city's downtown area. Under the $10 million plan, downtown neighborhood streets will be repaired and replaced, sewers will be repaired, and downtown housing and commercial development will be added.
