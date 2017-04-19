Decatur and Champaign Economic Development Corporations announce partnership
April 19 - Just announced this morning, businesses in the Decatur area will now have local access to the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States. The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County and the Champaign County EDC are expanding the Illinois Small Business Development Center and the International Trade Center.
