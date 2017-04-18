Deadly Champaign County crash claims 1

Illinois State Police say one man is dead and another seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Champaign County Monday morning. ISP officials say the crash happened on IL-49, at Champaign County Road 200N, at about 8:48 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound when left the right side of the road and struck a ditch, resulting in the vehicle becoming airborne and overturning multiple times.

