DEA encouraging safe disposal of prescription drugs
Decatur police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are encouraging you to help in the fight against prescription drug abuse by disposing of them in a safe manner. The Decatur Police Department is hosting a "Drug Drop Off" event on April 29. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you will be able to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications at the Decatur Police Department, located at 707 West South Side Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 13
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC