DEA encouraging safe disposal of prescription drugs

Decatur police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are encouraging you to help in the fight against prescription drug abuse by disposing of them in a safe manner. The Decatur Police Department is hosting a "Drug Drop Off" event on April 29. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you will be able to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired prescription medications at the Decatur Police Department, located at 707 West South Side Drive.

