Davis Cup Champion Cliff Richey Releases New Book On Depression...
New Chapter Press announced the release of the book "Your Playbook For Beating Depression: Essential Strategies for Managing and Living with Depression" written by former American tennis great Cliff Richey and licensed clinical social worker Mary Garrison. The book is designed as a tool to immediately educate and guide people who have or suspect they may be suffering from depression and have thoughts of hopelessness and suicide.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar 14
|dField
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mar 9
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
