Davis Cup Champion Cliff Richey Releases New Book On Depression...

New Chapter Press announced the release of the book "Your Playbook For Beating Depression: Essential Strategies for Managing and Living with Depression" written by former American tennis great Cliff Richey and licensed clinical social worker Mary Garrison. The book is designed as a tool to immediately educate and guide people who have or suspect they may be suffering from depression and have thoughts of hopelessness and suicide.

