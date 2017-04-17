Council to hear about redevelopment p...

Council to hear about redevelopment plans

April 17 - Tonight, the Decatur City Council will hear about a proposed plan to redevelop an area on the southwest side of downtown Decatur that has long been mostly vacant. The resolution before the Council will allow MDA Properties to invest their own money in to the redevelopment of the properties in the 100 block of West Main, South Church, and West Wood Streets.

