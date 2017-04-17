Council to hear about redevelopment plans
April 17 - Tonight, the Decatur City Council will hear about a proposed plan to redevelop an area on the southwest side of downtown Decatur that has long been mostly vacant. The resolution before the Council will allow MDA Properties to invest their own money in to the redevelopment of the properties in the 100 block of West Main, South Church, and West Wood Streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 13
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC