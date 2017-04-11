Congressman Davis says Scouting lays ...

Congressman Davis says Scouting lays the groundwork for leadership

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: 95Q

April 11 - Congressman Rodney Davis was the Special Guest Speaker at the 9th Annual Decatur Leadership Breakfast to Support Scouting at the Decatur Club this morning. Davis says with so many options for kids in the world today, it's important to keep organizations like Scouting moving forward because they teach valuable skills you can't get just anywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) 8 hr Donna Mooneyhan I... 137
Rent a house on the lake. Mar 14 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC