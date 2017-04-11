Celebration footprint changes

Celebration footprint changes

April 11 - In what is being called an attempt at "Securing the Future", this year's Decatur Celebration will have a fenced perimeter enclosing the festival with designated entry points around downtown Decatur. All adults will have to have a band together wristband to be admitted.

