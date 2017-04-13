Big Blue Softball Knocks Cancer Out of the Park

April 13 - The Millikin University campus community and the Big Blue Women's Softball Team partnered up to Knock Cancer out of the Park when they hosted Illinois Wesleyan University in a doubleheader at the Workman Family Softball Field on Millikin's campus. Over $3200 was raised including a $1,000 donation from Mr and Mrs Jim Pownall who are both cancer survivors to support Come Together Let's Walk that serves the Decatur and Macon County area in the fight against cancer.

