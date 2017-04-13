Big Blue Softball Knocks Cancer Out o...

Big Blue Softball Knocks Cancer Out of the Park

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: 95Q

April 13 - The Millikin University campus community and the Big Blue Women's Softball Team partnered up to Knock Cancer out of the Park when they hosted Illinois Wesleyan University in a doubleheader at the Workman Family Softball Field on Millikin's campus. Over $3200 was raised including a $1,000 donation from Mr and Mrs Jim Pownall who are both cancer survivors to support Come Together Let's Walk that serves the Decatur and Macon County area in the fight against cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Thu Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC