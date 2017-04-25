African Children's Choir returns to Decatur
April 25 - 19 children from Uganda will be in Decatur Friday evening for a performance at the Decatur First Church of the Nazarene for an evening performance. The choir is part of the Music for Life organization which works in 7 African countries and has educated over 52,000 children and impacted over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Apr 13
|Donna Mooneyhan I...
|141
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar '17
|dField
|1
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC