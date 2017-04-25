African Children's Choir returns to D...

African Children's Choir returns to Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 95Q

April 25 - 19 children from Uganda will be in Decatur Friday evening for a performance at the Decatur First Church of the Nazarene for an evening performance. The choir is part of the Music for Life organization which works in 7 African countries and has educated over 52,000 children and impacted over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 13 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Macon County was issued at April 26 at 3:33AM CDT

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,568,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC