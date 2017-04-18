About-Us 27 mins ago 10:41 a.m.Mark R...

About-Us 27 mins ago 10:41 a.m.Mark Rivera

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

In 2016, I covered nearly every Tampa Bay rally with President Trump and Hillary Clinton. I questioned Vice President Mike Pence on possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Apr 13 Donna Mooneyhan I... 141
Rent a house on the lake. Mar '17 dField 1
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC