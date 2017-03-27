3 arrested in Decatur home invasion
The Decatur Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a March 19 home invasion on the city's west side. Decatur police say the home invasion happened in the 800 West Main Street at about 9:30 p.m. According to police sworn statements, the victim was inside his apartment when he heard a knocking at his door.
