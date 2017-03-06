Workforce Investment reins handed off to Wilkerson
March 6 - Preparing a workforce for Decatur and surrounding communities is now in the hands of Rocki Wilkerson , and she's ready for the challenge. Wilkerson, the former Adult Education Director for Decatur Public Schools, is now the Executive Director of Workforce Investment Solutions, serving Macon and DeWitt counties.
