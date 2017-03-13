Valentines comes out on top in Macon ...

Valentines comes out on top in Macon County Senior Spelling Bee

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Seven contestants took part in the Macon County Senior Spelling Bee with one advancing to the next level of competition. The Senior Spelling Bee held at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center is part of the statewide competition sponsored by Illinois Senior Centers and the Illinois Department on Aging.

