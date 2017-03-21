U-Haul seeks reconsideration on Northgate Mall rezoning
March 21 - U-Haul is asking the Decatur City Council to reconsider a zoning decision that would allow them to develop at the Northgate Mall location. In a letter handed out to the media and council by Decatur Mayoral candidate John Phillips, U-Haul of Illinois president Aaron Freeman asks the council to let the moving and storage company redevelop Northgate Mall.
