U-Haul encouraging Decatur residents to register to vote
Haul officials are encouraging Decatur residents to register for the Consolidated Election by hosting "Get Out the Vote" on April 1. This event will be held at the U-Hall store location on North Water Street in Decatur from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, drinks, door prizes, and entertainment. Individuals who are not registered to vote are asked to bring two forms of identification that lists their address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar 14
|dField
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mar 9
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
