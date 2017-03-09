"Tech Go" camp coming to Richland Community College
March 9 - A unique summer program for middle school students that will allow them to learn about manufacturing, robotics, and automation is coming to Richland Community College. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association Education Foundation, The Manufacturing Institute, Richland Community College, and Sandvik Coromant is bringing the occupational awareness camp, Tech Go, to Decatur.
