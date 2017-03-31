Riley says he wants to find ways to say "Yes" for the community
March 31 - Chris Riley say too many times people say no, Decatur doesn't need or deserve something in the community. He says he is campaigning on finding ways to say "yes" and continue to move the city forward.
