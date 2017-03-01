Rep. Scherer looking for spellers for 4th Annual Senior Spelling Bee
DECATUR Representative Sue Scherer is once again hosting her spelling bee for senior citizens at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center. Scherer says the event is a great way to help older adults stay active and celebrate a lifetime of learning.
