Red Cross encouraging blood donations throughout April
The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois residents to make potentially lifesaving blood donations during the month of April. Red Cross officials say volunteer donors of all blood types are needed this spring, and that the donations can make a big impact on the lives of patients.
