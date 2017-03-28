PLUS candidates weigh in on Superintendent search
March 28 - The PLUS candidates for DPS 61 School Board are offering their comments on the Superintendent search. The following is a release from the group: "The PLUS team offers its enthusiastic congratulations to Dr. Paul Fregeau as the incoming superintendent of Decatur Public School District 61. We welcome him to Decatur and look forward to a long and successful relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar 14
|dField
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mar 9
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC