PLUS candidates weigh in on Superinte...

PLUS candidates weigh in on Superintendent search

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 95Q

March 28 - The PLUS candidates for DPS 61 School Board are offering their comments on the Superintendent search. The following is a release from the group: "The PLUS team offers its enthusiastic congratulations to Dr. Paul Fregeau as the incoming superintendent of Decatur Public School District 61. We welcome him to Decatur and look forward to a long and successful relationship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Decatur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rent a house on the lake. Mar 14 dField 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Mar 9 Amilia 136
News Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10) Feb '17 Hotrodelrod 11
How much doew crime stoppers pay? Feb '17 Neednfo 1
rudest people in USA (May '09) Dec '16 subyighi 10
Christine hinton Nov '16 pusshound 2
News Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07) Sep '16 IwasTHERE 25
See all Decatur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Decatur Forum Now

Decatur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Decatur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Decatur, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC