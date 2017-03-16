Park District thanks Ewing for 37 years

Park District thanks Ewing for 37 years

March 16 - The Decatur Park District is honoring long-time employee Kevin Ewing as he retires after 37 years with the district. Ewing began working with the Park District in 1980 when he was just 18. He was working for a private contractor that maintained the district's golf carts and was eventually hired to fulfill that role full-time.

