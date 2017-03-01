Park Board approves pedal boats, standup paddle board rentals
March 1 - Popular amenities will return to Lake Decatur this summer as the Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners has agreed to contracts with rental companies. David and Shirley Hardin's businesses Macon Waves Pedal Boat Rentals and Tandemonium Bicycle Rentals will be back at Nelson Park this summer.
