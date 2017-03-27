NOAA Weather Radio programming in Decatur
WAND TV Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz, along with Macon County EMA, will be at the Decatur South Shores Walgreens Tuesday, March 28th from 3:30 pm until 6:30 pm programming NOAA Weather Radios. If you have a new or used radio bring it to the store and he will check it out to make sure it's programmed correctly.
