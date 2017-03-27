Mylan confirms plan to close Meda Som...

Mylan confirms plan to close Meda Soma plant in Illinois

Mylan will close a manufacturing site in Decatur, Illinois that it gained when it bought Swedish drug maker Meda last year. Mylan told us " The decision to close the site comes after a careful assessment of bringing the two businesses together as part of our integration process and is consistent with our ongoing efforts to operate our businesses as efficiently as possible ."

