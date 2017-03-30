Millikin students to test run downtow...

Millikin students to test run downtown coffee shop next week

March 30 - A group of business students at Millikin University are trying to launch a new coffee shop downtown Decatur. Blue Brew Coffee Shop will soon debut for a short time in an open store front inside the Hickory Point Bank building.

