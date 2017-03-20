Metro Decatur Black Chamber announces April 4 endorsements

March 24 - The Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is announcing candidate endorsements for Decatur Mayor, Decatur City Council, and the Decatur Public Schools District 61. Metro Decatur Black Chamber President Wole Adeoye made the announcement today at the Decatur Civic Center. For Mayor of Decatur, the Chamber is endorsing Julie Moore Wolfe.

