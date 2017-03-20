Metro Decatur Black Chamber announces April 4 endorsements
March 24 - The Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is announcing candidate endorsements for Decatur Mayor, Decatur City Council, and the Decatur Public Schools District 61. Metro Decatur Black Chamber President Wole Adeoye made the announcement today at the Decatur Civic Center. For Mayor of Decatur, the Chamber is endorsing Julie Moore Wolfe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a house on the lake.
|Mar 14
|dField
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mar 9
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb '17
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC