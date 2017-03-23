Meda Pharmaceuticals to close in Decatur
Mylan, the parent company of Meda Pharmaceuticals, announced they are closing the Decatur facility in order to optimize and maximize it's assets. The company tells WAND News, the operation will continue at the site for several months and staffing reductions will take place in phases.
