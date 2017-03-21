Man reportedly gets in crash, hides 3...

Man reportedly gets in crash, hides 3 large bags of marijuana in CVS

DECATUR A man is in custody after Decatur police say he got in a crash then abandoned the car momentarily to hide bags of marijuana in the bathroom of a nearby CVS. It happened on Saturday, March 18, at U.S. Route 36 west and West Eldorado Street at around 2 p.m. A Decatur officer reported in Macon County sworn statements that he approached 36-year-old Akaninyene Okoh at the intersection after Okoh was involved in a crash.

Decatur, IL

