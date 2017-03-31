Macon County unemployment rate drops in February
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security , Macon County's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3 percent in February 2017. That's down from the 7.4 percent recorded in February 2016 and also down from 7.7 percent the previous month.
