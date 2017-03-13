Macon County seeks eminent domain power for beltway project
The Macon County board wants Illinois lawmakers to give the county authority to use eminent domain to obtain land for a highway project in the northeast part of Decatur. The Herald & Review reports the board is seeking "quick-take authority" to acquire land near Brush College Road and Illinois 48 for part of the planned beltway project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Decatur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mar 9
|Amilia
|136
|Two Shelbyville Men Arrested for Vehicle Theft (Oct '10)
|Feb 25
|Hotrodelrod
|11
|Once you go black you're a single mom
|Feb 17
|Proud white mom
|1
|How much doew crime stoppers pay?
|Feb 14
|Neednfo
|1
|rudest people in USA (May '09)
|Dec '16
|subyighi
|10
|Christine hinton
|Nov '16
|pusshound
|2
|Body of Army Cpl. Karen N. Clifton makes final ... (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|IwasTHERE
|25
Find what you want!
Search Decatur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC