Local unemployment rate rises in January 2017

March 16

March 16 - The majority of Illinois' metro areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate, while Macon County's remained unchanged from one year ago. According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security , Macon County's unemployment rate came in at 7.7 percent.

