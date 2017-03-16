Local unemployment rate rises in January 2017
March 16 - The majority of Illinois' metro areas experienced increases in their over-the-year unemployment rate, while Macon County's remained unchanged from one year ago. According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security , Macon County's unemployment rate came in at 7.7 percent.
