Lawmakers introduce bills calling for marijuana legalization, taxation

Two Illinois lawmakers have introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana in limited amounts, and allow its sale in licensed businesses. Under Senate Bill 316, sponsored by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Heather Steans , and House Bill 2353, sponsored by State Representative Kelly Cassidy , adults ages 21 and over would be allowed to possess, grow, and purchase limited amounts of marijuana.

