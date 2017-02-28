Horn looks to capitalize on second chance at City Council
February 28 - Decatur City Council candidate Dr. David Horn says bringing jobs back to Decatur and revitalizing neighborhoods are the two most important things for the community. Horn is running for City Council for the second time.
