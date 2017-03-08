Girl Scouts inspired by female Ameren engineers
March 8 - On International Women's Day, female Ameren engineers are meeting with Decatur-area Girl Scouts to show the girls how cool STEM careers can be. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Troop 3559 had a fun visit today to Ameren Illinois in Decatur to meet with female engineers and get an inside look at what they do.
